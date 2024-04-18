Stateside: Thursday, April 18, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, we covered updates on Michigan's reforms to no fault auto insurance. Today at the state Capitol, injured car crash survivors and their supporters have gathered to protest Democratic House Speaker Joe Tate’s decision to shelve Senate-passed no-fault bills that were headed for a hearing in the House Insurance Committee. Then, we heard about a two-day festival taking place this weekend that blends environmental conservation and preservation through sound. Refugia Festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday, April 20 and 21, at Nichols Arboretum in Ann Arbor. Concluding today's show, we discussed the impact of a $2-million grant that was recently awarded to the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community for housing development and upkeep for its members. The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's recent distribution of nearly $70 million in grants between 38 tribal communities across the U.S.

