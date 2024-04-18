© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, April 18, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published April 18, 2024 at 3:12 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we covered updates on Michigan's reforms to no fault auto insurance. Today at the state Capitol, injured car crash survivors and their supporters have gathered to protest Democratic House Speaker Joe Tate’s decision to shelve Senate-passed no-fault bills that were headed for a hearing in the House Insurance Committee. Then, we heard about a two-day festival taking place this weekend that blends environmental conservation and preservation through sound. Refugia Festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday, April 20 and 21, at Nichols Arboretum in Ann Arbor. Concluding today's show, we discussed the impact of a $2-million grant that was recently awarded to the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community for housing development and upkeep for its members. The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's recent distribution of nearly $70 million in grants between 38 tribal communities across the U.S.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Tracy Samilton, energy and transportation reporter and producer for Michigan Public
  • Alexis C. Lamb, founder, CEO, and artistic director of Refugia Festival; doctoral candidate in music composition at the University of Michigan
  • Doreen Blaker, housing director and Tribal Council president for the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community
