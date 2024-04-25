Stateside: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Today on Stateside, we reflected on what progress has been made in Flint in the 10 years since the state switched the city to a new water supply that resulted in the water crisis. We also discussed what still needs to be done for the city's residents as a result of the lead contamination. Then, we heard about a new natural gas project around the villages of Mesick and Buckley. The project, headed by DTE, is sparking concern about the environmental impacts and longevity of pursuing non-renewable energy projects such as this. Looking ahead to this year's presidential election, we spoke to a political science professor about the role Michigan might play in this November's election as a swing state. Next, we continued yesterday's conversation with multi-disciplinary artist Tiff Massey about her creative process and her upcoming exhibit at the DIA. Concluding today's show, we heard from the current mayor of Flint.

