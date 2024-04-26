Stateside: Friday, April 26, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, the deadline to file to run for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat, being vacated by retiring Senator Debbie Stabenow, has passed. We heard about the candidates from both parties that are in the race and the challenges they face in the August primary election. Then, we heard about the Regenerate Orchestra. The group brings together musicians of all ages and skill levels for sound immersions and are performing this weekend at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse community center. We ended the show with a visit to the brand new Detroit Peoples’ Food Co-op. A collection of Detroiters have been working together since 2006 to make the co-op a reality.

