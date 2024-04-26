© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, April 26, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published April 26, 2024 at 4:17 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, the deadline to file to run for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat, being vacated by retiring Senator Debbie Stabenow, has passed. We heard about the candidates from both parties that are in the race and the challenges they face in the August primary election. Then, we heard about the Regenerate Orchestra. The group brings together musicians of all ages and skill levels for sound immersions and are performing this weekend at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse community center. We ended the show with a visit to the brand new Detroit Peoples’ Food Co-op. A collection of Detroiters have been working together since 2006 to make the co-op a reality.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Zoe Clark, Michigan Public's political director
  • Lauren Gibbons, state politics and policy reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Clay Gonzalez, composer, and the founder & director of Regenerate Orchestra
  • Akil Talley, general manager at the Detroit Peoples’ Food Co-op
  • Malik Yakini, food advocate and progenitor of the Detroit Peoples’ Food Co-op
Tags
Stateside senatesenate raceus senateU.S. SenateDebbie Stabenowprimaryprimary electionaugust primarydemocratic primaryElection 2024musiclive musicMichigan musicmusiciansfolkhealthy foodfood systemfood securitylocal foodsgrocery storeslocal grocergroceriesDetroit
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content