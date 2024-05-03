Stateside: Friday, May 3, 2024

Gaza solidarity encampments have been present at the University of Michigan's Diag for ten days. The coalition of students organizing the protest are calling for the university “to divest from its financial holdings in companies that invest in Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.” Michigan Public reporters joined Stateside to share their analysis of U of M's decades-long history with divestment and divestment-related protests. Then, several Jewish students currently at the university discussed what a call for divestment means to them, their different experiences navigating campus, and what they wish to see from the university moving forward.

