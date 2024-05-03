© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Friday, May 3, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 3, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT

Gaza solidarity encampments have been present at the University of Michigan's Diag for ten days. The coalition of students organizing the protest are calling for the university “to divest from its financial holdings in companies that invest in Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.” Michigan Public reporters joined Stateside to share their analysis of U of M's decades-long history with divestment and divestment-related protests. Then, several Jewish students currently at the university discussed what a call for divestment means to them, their different experiences navigating campus, and what they wish to see from the university moving forward.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Adam Yahya Rayes, data reporter, Michigan Public
  • Kate Wells, health reporter, Michigan Public
  • Ryan Silberfein, President, Hillel at the University of Michigan
  • Jack Landstein, Vice President of Engagement, Hillel at the University of Michigan
  • Katya Olson Shipyatsky, co-chair, Jewish Voice for Peace at the University of Michigan
Stateside University of Michigangazapalestineisraelprotestslocal history
