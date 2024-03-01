© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: 100,000+ Michiganders voted "uncommitted"

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published March 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Photo by Beth Weiler; Collage by Rachel Ishikawa

In Michigan's primary election, more than 13% of people who voted on the Democratic ballot cast an “uncommitted” vote, which was enough votes to be awarded a couple of delegates at the Democratic National Convention. These voters want a permanent ceasefire to put an end to the five-month long U.S.-backed Israeli bombardment and siege of Palestine.

On this episode of the podcast we spoke with two of the organizers behind this campaign to vote "uncommitted” and heard about what comes next.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Abbas Alawieh, political strategist and spokesman for Listen to Michigan
  • Layla Elabed, campaign manager for Listen to Michigan

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
