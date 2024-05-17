Stateside: Friday, May 17, 2024

On this Friday edition of Stateside, we learned more about the protests at the residences of some University of Michigan regents. Also, we heard how the U.S. Navy is honoring a Northern Michigan soldier who sacrificed his life to save his fellow troops. After that, we took a trip to Metro Detroit to visit the "Hamtramck Disneyland." Then, we checked in a Flint resident who had the eyes of the world on her during the Flint Water Crisis. We finished the show by visiting a Traverse City area based indigenous photographer.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

