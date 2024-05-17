© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Friday, May 17, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 17, 2024 at 3:17 PM EDT

On this Friday edition of Stateside, we learned more about the protests at the residences of some University of Michigan regents. Also, we heard how the U.S. Navy is honoring a Northern Michigan soldier who sacrificed his life to save his fellow troops. After that, we took a trip to Metro Detroit to visit the "Hamtramck Disneyland." Then, we checked in a Flint resident who had the eyes of the world on her during the Flint Water Crisis. We finished the show by visiting a Traverse City area based indigenous photographer.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Niraj Warikoo, Detroit Free Press reporter
  • Ed Ronco, News Director at Interlochen Public Radio
  • Sam Clark, daughter of Korean War hero Robert E. Simanek
  • Sean Bieri, project manager at Hamtramck Disneyland
  • Renee Willoughby, artist-in-residence at Hamtramck Disneyland
  • Leslie Hamp, host of Fresh Coast Creatives podcast
  • Minnie Wabanimkee, Anishinaabe photographer and  member of the Grand Traverse Band of Odawa and Chippewa Indians
Stateside protestprotestersprotestsstudent protestsu of m regentsUniversity of Michigan regentsUniversity of MichigangazapalestineisraelhamtramckArtpublic artvisual artarts and cultureFlintflint residentflint childrenFlint water crisisphotographygrand traverse baygrand traverse band of ottawa and chippewa indianskoreaKorean War
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
