Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published June 11, 2024 at 4:39 PM EDT

On this edition of Stateside, we heard tales of the personal connections between Michiganders and the recently reopened Michigan Central Station. Then, we re-aired an interview with Clawson based chef Hajime Sato. He just won a coveted James Beard award for best chef in the Great Lakes region. We ended the program speaking with two Jewish professors at the University of Michigan. They shared their feelings about campus protests about the ongoing war in Gaza.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Phoebe Wall Howard, auto reporter at the Detroit Free Press
  • Hajime Sato, James Beard award winning chef at Sozai in Clawson
  • Galit Levi Dunietz, associate professor, Department of Neurology, Division of Sleep Medicine at the University of Michigan
  • Rachel Goldman, professor of Materials Science and Engineering, University of Michigan
Michigan Central Station, Michigan Central depot, train station, Detroit train station, James Beard Foundation Award, chef, Metro Detroit, Oakland County, israel, gaza, protest, student protests, University of Michigan, michigan universities, jews, Detroit Jewish community, jewish, jewish culture
