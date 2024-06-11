Stateside: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

On this edition of Stateside, we heard tales of the personal connections between Michiganders and the recently reopened Michigan Central Station. Then, we re-aired an interview with Clawson based chef Hajime Sato. He just won a coveted James Beard award for best chef in the Great Lakes region. We ended the program speaking with two Jewish professors at the University of Michigan. They shared their feelings about campus protests about the ongoing war in Gaza.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

