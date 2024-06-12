© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published June 12, 2024 at 3:17 PM EDT

On this Stateside program, we learned how millions of dollars in federal grants for Michigan restaurateurs during the pandemic went to businesses that did not qualify. Then, a West Michigan poet shared about his mourning process, a forthcoming new book, and his performance on the Moth Main Stage in Detroit this Friday. We concluded the show speaking with a Flint area advocate who works to help recently freed prisoners adjust to modern life.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Susan Selasky, food and restaurant writer at the Detroit Free Press
  • Marcel Price, West Michigan writer, community advocate and spoken word artist
  • Tia Coles, the Trauma Recovery Center Director at Hurley Medical Center
  • Dee Dee Taylor, founder of Taylor Made Re-Entry
Stateside sbafederal fundingfederal grantsRestaurant workersrestaurantsrestaurantmichigan poetspoetryMarcel PriceThe Mothmoth radio hourprisonprisonsprisonersMichigan prisonsstate prisonsprison reformMichigan Prisoner Re Entry Programpolice brutalitypolice shootingpolice reform
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
