Stateside: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

On this Stateside program, we learned how millions of dollars in federal grants for Michigan restaurateurs during the pandemic went to businesses that did not qualify. Then, a West Michigan poet shared about his mourning process, a forthcoming new book, and his performance on the Moth Main Stage in Detroit this Friday. We concluded the show speaking with a Flint area advocate who works to help recently freed prisoners adjust to modern life.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

