Stateside: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Today on Stateside, driving remains one of the most salient representations of independence for some Michiganders. As one of the largest generations ages beyond the point of retirement (According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Highway Loss Data Institute, the number of drivers over the age of 70 grew by 90% between 1997 and 2022), families have started to encounter the difficulty of knowing when to take grandpa's or grandma's keys away. Phoebe Wall Howard, independent journalist and former reporter with the Detroit Free Press, first experienced this particular issue with her mother who, at 91, was still driving with a clean record. The question of when to take the keys away seems to be the point when safety and independence collide. Phoebe Wall Howard joined the show to help guide us through.

Then, we met with Emily Pennington of the Wall Street Journal who recently published her ranking of the U.S. National Parks. According to Emily Pennington, Michigan's own Isle Royale National Park placed first based on factors like hiking trials, "camp-ability," and crowd density. We sat down with Emily to talk about her ranking system, visiting national parks, and the unique advantages of Michigan's trails and campgrounds.

We ended the show talking with the Grand Rapids Chef from Adobo Boy. The eatery feature cuisine from the Philippines. It's the latest in Stateside's series The Dish.

