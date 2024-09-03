Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024

It's not every day there's a massive transfer of radioactive waste to the most populous county in Michigan. Or is it? On today's show, we heard from Detroit Free Press autos and environment editor Randy Essex about the upcoming transfer of radioactive waste to Wayne County.

Then, Peter Quakenbush disscused his plans for a 20-acre natural burial forest in West Michigan Michigan with Points North.

Finally, we spoke with Detroit artist Taylor Childs on her installation at DMOD2024. Childs' family owns APEX bar in Detroit, and her art piece for this year's Detroit Month of Design is focused on the bar. DMOD2024 runs through the end of September. Childs' work honors Black land ownership in the Detroit area.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

