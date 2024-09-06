© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Friday, Sept. 6, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published September 6, 2024 at 3:03 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we talked to Karen McDonald, Oakland County prosecutor, about her experience in the Oxford High School shooting case and its similarities to the recent Apalachee High School shooting in Georgia.

Next, we discussed the Underground Railroad, it's Ypsilanti, Michigan history, and the exhibit that shows it all with Jeanine Michna-Bales, the photographer behind the exhibit, and Deborah Meadows, tour guide for "Journey to Freedom: A Local Underground Railroad Tour.”

Later, we listened to the latest episode of Michigan Public's The Dish. Join Bek Ostosh and Renata Fernández Domínguez, owners of Madre Masa, as they share their nixtamalization knowledge, and tortillas, with the community.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Karen McDonald, Oakland County prosecutor
  • Jeanine Michna-Bales, photographer behind the exhibit “Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad”
  • Deborah Meadows, tour guide for "Journey to Freedom: A Local Underground Railroad Tour”
  • Bek Ostosh, co-owner of Madre Masa
  • Renata Fernández Domínguez, co-owner of Madre Masa
Stateside shootingschool shootingkaren mcdonaldgun violencemental healthUnderground Railroadphotographymuseumrestauranttraditional foodfood industry
