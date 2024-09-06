Stateside: Friday, Sept. 6, 2024

Today on Stateside, we talked to Karen McDonald, Oakland County prosecutor, about her experience in the Oxford High School shooting case and its similarities to the recent Apalachee High School shooting in Georgia.

Next, we discussed the Underground Railroad, it's Ypsilanti, Michigan history, and the exhibit that shows it all with Jeanine Michna-Bales, the photographer behind the exhibit, and Deborah Meadows, tour guide for "Journey to Freedom: A Local Underground Railroad Tour.”

Later, we listened to the latest episode of Michigan Public's The Dish. Join Bek Ostosh and Renata Fernández Domínguez, owners of Madre Masa, as they share their nixtamalization knowledge, and tortillas, with the community.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

