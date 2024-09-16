Stateside: Monday, Sept. 16, 2024

Today on Stateside, we talked to Autumn Haagsma, assistant director of the Michigan Geological Survey at Western Michigan University, and Chad Deering, geochemist, petrologist, volcanologist and professor at Michigan Technological University, about their work in carbon capture to reduce global warming and the logistics.

Then, we revisited a conversation with Tonya Mosley, Emmy award-winning journalist and cohost of Fresh Air, and Antonio Wiley, executive producer of She Has A Name, about their podcast chronicling the disappearance of Anita Wiley in the 1980s.

We closed the show with a visit to Hamtramck Disneyland and a conversation with Renee Willoughby, artist-in-residence at the site, and Sean Bieri, artist and Board Member with Hatch, about what they intend to do with the space, local perceptions and how they discovered it.

