Stateside: Monday, Sept. 23, 2024

On today's Stateside, we learned what Michigander Paul Whelan said to reporters after arriving back in the U.S. after being imprisoned in Russia for years. Then, Michigan Public's Lester Graham explained why there is concern in Grand Rapids as many workers in water and wastewater plants near retirement.

Then, Detroit-based podcast producer Michaela Ayers' latest Black Her Stories episode introduced us to chef Franchesca Lamarre. She’s whipping up fresh yet comforting Haitian dishes for Detroit foodies, delivering at popups all across the city. And wrapping up the show, we heard from voters from around the state on what issues are most important to them at the ballot box.

