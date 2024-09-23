© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Sept. 23, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published September 23, 2024 at 5:10 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, we learned what Michigander Paul Whelan said to reporters after arriving back in the U.S. after being imprisoned in Russia for years. Then, Michigan Public's Lester Graham explained why there is concern in Grand Rapids as many workers in water and wastewater plants near retirement.

Then, Detroit-based podcast producer Michaela Ayers' latest Black Her Stories episode introduced us to chef Franchesca Lamarre. She’s whipping up fresh yet comforting Haitian dishes for Detroit foodies, delivering at popups all across the city. And wrapping up the show, we heard from voters from around the state on what issues are most important to them at the ballot box.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Melissa Nann Burke, Washington bureau chief for the Detroit News
  • Lester Graham, Michigan Public environment reporter
  • Michaela Ayers, producer and host of Black Her Stories podcast
  • Franchesca Lamarre, chef and founder of the food pop-up Home Taste Like This
  • Briana Rice, Michigan Public Detroit reporter
  • Jodi Westrick, Michigan Public’s director of digital audiences
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
