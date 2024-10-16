© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published October 16, 2024 at 5:10 PM EDT

Today, we listened to Michigan Public's Steve Carmody talk to voters about their views on immigration, a top issue among Michigan voters this election.

Then, Interlochen Public Radio's Claire Keenan-Kurgan took us to Elberta where Arlene Sweeting and David Beaton started a new community radio station using a variety of donated equipment.

Later, contemporary native artist Cherish Parrish joined us to talk about her work, an exhibition with fellow artist and mother, Kelly Church, and the thought processes behind her works.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Steve Carmody, Michigan Public's Mid-Michigan reporter
  • Claire Keenan-Kurgan, associate producer and reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Cherish Parrish, contemporary artist
Tags
Stateside Election 2024immigrationimmigrantsArtartsbasket weavingInterlocheniprradiocommunity radio
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content