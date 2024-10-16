Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024

Today, we listened to Michigan Public's Steve Carmody talk to voters about their views on immigration, a top issue among Michigan voters this election.

Then, Interlochen Public Radio's Claire Keenan-Kurgan took us to Elberta where Arlene Sweeting and David Beaton started a new community radio station using a variety of donated equipment.

Later, contemporary native artist Cherish Parrish joined us to talk about her work, an exhibition with fellow artist and mother, Kelly Church, and the thought processes behind her works.

