Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024

In today's edition of Stateside, we spoke with Ottawa County Clerk, Justin Roebuck, about what’s happening behind the scenes to prepare for this year’s election, early voting, and more.

Then, award-winning author and illustrator, Supriya Kelkar, talked about her new picture book, Kamala Raised Her Hand, which tells the story of Vice President Kamala Harris as a child.

Lastly, we hear the fifth episode of Stateside’s limited series podcast What the Vote?, which examines what Gen Z thinks about the meaning of free speech, and what limits they think should apply to it.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

