Stateside
Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published October 22, 2024 at 3:59 PM EDT

In today's edition of Stateside, we spoke with Ottawa County Clerk, Justin Roebuck, about what’s happening behind the scenes to prepare for this year’s election, early voting, and more.

Then, award-winning author and illustrator, Supriya Kelkar, talked about her new picture book, Kamala Raised Her Hand, which tells the story of Vice President Kamala Harris as a child.

Lastly, we hear the fifth episode of Stateside’s limited series podcast  What the Vote?, which examines what Gen Z thinks about the meaning of free speech, and what limits they think should apply to it.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County Clerk
  • Supriya Kelkar, award-winning author, illustrator, and screenwriter
  • Kalloli Bhatt, production assistant for Stateside at Michigan Public
Election 2024 ottawa county voting author Kamala Harris children's books What the Vote Gen Z free speech
