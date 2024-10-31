Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 31st, 2024

In today’s spellbinding edition of Stateside, as Michigan carries out its first few days of the election, we had a conversation with the Macomb County Clerk, Tony Forlini, about early voting. Additionally, what he expects for Election Day on November 5th.

Then, today’s gloomy weather is a sure sign that Halloween is upon us! And here at Stateside we love a good Halloween celebration. However, we are not the only ones. WDET in Detroit is also mixing up some Halloween magic. We spoke with Jon Moshier, host of the show Modern Music, about his Halloween radio special full of ghoulish soundtracks for its listeners.

Lastly, a group in Michigan has been keeping the wicked spirit of Halloween alive year round. We sat down for a conversation with Jessica Harris, the director and founding member of the Michigan Rocky Horror Preservation Society, about their bimonthly screenings of the cult classic film.

