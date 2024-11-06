© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published November 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM EST

In today’s edition of Stateside, Mara Ostfeld, associate research scientist and research director at the Center for Racial Justice at the Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, examined the turnout of diverse voters and the shift from 2020’s election.

Then, a discussion with Matt Grossman, professor of American Politics at Michigan State University and Director of MSU's Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, about a broader examination of Michigan’s election results. He discussed what was surprising, what was expected, and if any major shifts were observed for the electorate.

Lastly, Michigan Public's It's Just Politics team provided an overview of Michigan's down ballot races, including the U.S. Senate race, the Michigan Supreme Court Race, and several U.S. House races.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Mara Cecilia Ostfeld, associate research scientist and research director at the Center for Racial Justice at the Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan
  • Matt Grossman, Professor of American Politics at Michigan State University and Director of MSU’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research
  • Zoe Clark, Political Director, Michigan Public
  • Rick Pluta, Senior Capitol Correspondent, theMichigan Public Radio Network
Election 2024 voting voter turnout Donald Trump Kamala Harris Latinos election results foreign policy
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
