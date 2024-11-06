Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024

In today’s edition of Stateside, Mara Ostfeld, associate research scientist and research director at the Center for Racial Justice at the Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, examined the turnout of diverse voters and the shift from 2020’s election.

Then, a discussion with Matt Grossman, professor of American Politics at Michigan State University and Director of MSU's Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, about a broader examination of Michigan’s election results. He discussed what was surprising, what was expected, and if any major shifts were observed for the electorate.

Lastly, Michigan Public's It's Just Politics team provided an overview of Michigan's down ballot races, including the U.S. Senate race, the Michigan Supreme Court Race, and several U.S. House races.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

