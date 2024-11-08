© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published November 8, 2024 at 3:46 PM EST

Today, we talked to State Representative Bill G. Schuette about Saginaw County, speaker-elect Matt Hall, Michigan's Republican Party's plan for bipartisan consensus and his words for the other side.

Then, Farha Abbasi, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Michigan State University, discussed navigating relationships despite political differences, the conflict voting in this election as an Arab or Muslim American and community mental health.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Bill G. Schuette, State Representative for the 95th House District
  • Farha Abbasi, assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Michigan State University
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
