Stateside: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024

Today, we talked to State Representative Bill G. Schuette about Saginaw County, speaker-elect Matt Hall, Michigan's Republican Party's plan for bipartisan consensus and his words for the other side.

Then, Farha Abbasi, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Michigan State University, discussed navigating relationships despite political differences, the conflict voting in this election as an Arab or Muslim American and community mental health.

