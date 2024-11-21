Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024

Earlier this week. the University of Michigan held its Economic Outlook Conference, which provided a look into what lies ahead this upcoming year. Justin Wolfers, a professor of public policy and economics at the Ford School of Public Policy, discussed what information came from the conference.

Then, six Detroit singer-songwriters are gathering Friday, November 22, at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Audra Kubat and Emily Rose, Detroit singer-songwriters, talked about the origins of the Writer’s Round and what folks can expect.

Lastly, the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians and the Tribal State Federal Judicial Forum in Michigan have partnered up to create a book on tribal law. Taylor Elyse Mills, recent University of Michigan PhD graduate, and Megan Cavanagh, Michigan Supreme Court Justice, explained how the book plays as a tribal law handbook for Michigan legal practitioners, and aims to assist in demarginalizing tribal communities in legal education.

