Stateside: Monday, Dec. 2, 2024

In today’s edition of Stateside, earlier last month Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that he will not be seeking a fourth term. Duggan was elected in 2013 as a write-in candidate, surprising some with his win — and now with his decision to step aside. Louis Aguilar, a Wayne County reporter for the Detroit News, talked with Stateside about the legacy that Duggan has created in Detroit.

Then, Vincent Haddad, an associate professor of English at Central State University, talked about his new book, The Detroit Genre: Race Dispossession, and Resilience in American Literature and Film, 1967-2023. The book takes a deep dive into the role of race, the fetishization of resilience, and how people are starting to reclaim the narrative in the literary and cultural representation of Detroit.

Additionally, last week marked three years since the shooting that took place at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. Since then, the shooter has been sentenced to a life in prison without the possibility of parole. However, no school officials have faced charges for the events that led up to the shooting. Steve St. Juliana, father to Hana St. Juliana, who was killed in the shooting, shares how families like his are urging the state to lead an independent investigation.

