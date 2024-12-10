© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published December 10, 2024 at 6:28 PM EST

In today’s edition of Stateside, earlier this year Tracie McMillan published a book on where she recounts her late mother’s battle with health insurance. She joined Stateside to talk about what is on her mind after the recent fatal shooting of a health insurance executive in New York.

Then, recently, Crystallee Crain, an interdisciplinary public health and human rights activist with a Ph.D. in Transformative Studies, was named a winner of the International Impact Book Award. Her book, Cultural Humility in Practice Workbook, demonstrates Crain’s contributions to the literary world through her passion and dedication to storytelling.

Lastly, a conversation with Levon Kafafian, an Armenian American weaver, artist, and storyteller from Detroit, about his new show at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. His exhibit imagines a world where digital technology has ceased to exist, and the human race is back to one of its original forms of craft.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Tracie McMillan, Detroit-based journalist and author
  • Crystallee Crain, an interdisciplinary public health and human rights activist, author of Cultural Humility in Practice Workbook
  • Levon Kafafian, an Armenian American weaver, artist, and storyteller from Detroit
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
