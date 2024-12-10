Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024

In today’s edition of Stateside, earlier this year Tracie McMillan published a book on where she recounts her late mother’s battle with health insurance. She joined Stateside to talk about what is on her mind after the recent fatal shooting of a health insurance executive in New York.

Then, recently, Crystallee Crain, an interdisciplinary public health and human rights activist with a Ph.D. in Transformative Studies, was named a winner of the International Impact Book Award. Her book, Cultural Humility in Practice Workbook, demonstrates Crain’s contributions to the literary world through her passion and dedication to storytelling.

Lastly, a conversation with Levon Kafafian, an Armenian American weaver, artist, and storyteller from Detroit, about his new show at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. His exhibit imagines a world where digital technology has ceased to exist, and the human race is back to one of its original forms of craft.

