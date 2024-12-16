Stateside: Monday, Dec. 16, 2024

On today’s episode of Stateside, Joe Cedillo, a Kent County resident, was released from prison last week after serving more than 38 years for aiding and abetting in first degree murder. At the time of the crime, Cedillo was 18 years old and sentenced to a life in prison without the change of parole. However, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in January that people incarcerated at the age of 18 cannot be sent to prison without the possibility of parole, giving more than 264 inmates a chance at a reduced sentence.

Then, the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan has developed a new library book classification system named Maawn Doobiigeng. The system is made to assist in accurately classifying and describing Native topics in libraries.

Lastly, earlier this year, Courtney Andersen, a sober coach and podcast host, was voted the Best Social Media Influencer by Hour Detroit magazine’s Best of Detroit 2024 list. She joined Stateside for a conversation about her podcast, Sober Vibes, and what it means to be voted the Best Social Media Influencer.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

