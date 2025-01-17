© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Friday, Jan. 17, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published January 17, 2025 at 3:06 PM EST

Today, Michigan Public's Dustin Dwyer discussed the unprecedented proposal to reopen the Palisades nuclear plant, what that would look like, the timeline behind the project, and what the people of southwest Michigan have to say about the process.

Then, Dr. Sean Smith, director of the University of Michigan Cancer Rehabilitation Program, and Emily Marker, cancer survivor, talked about the aftermath of cancer treatments, what rehabilitation looks like and whether one gets the necessary support, care and resources after cancer.

Later, we revisit a conversation with band Frontier Ruckus about their album On the Northline, tales from touring, and the music inspirations that informed the album.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter and producer for Michigan Public
  • Sean Smith, doctor and director of the University of Michigan Cancer Rehabilitation Program
  • Emily Marker, cancer survivor
  • David W. Jones, banjo player and vocals for Frontier Ruckus
  • Matthew Milia, lead vocals and multi-instrumentalist for Frontier Ruckus
  • Zachary Nichols, multi-instrumentalist for Frontier Ruckus
