Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025

Today, we talked to Jason Miller, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University, about which industries and products President Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on goods from China, Canada, and Mexico would impact, and whether the Detroit Three automakers and their suppliers have been preparing for this.

Then, Stateside's Michelle Jokisch Polo and Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso visited Fouad Catrib, son of Grand Rapids restauranteur Marie Catrib, to discuss his mom's legacy, obstacles she faced when introducing Lebanese food to the community, and how it felt to come to the decision to close her restaurant of 14 years.

Later, WCMU's Masha Smahliuk took us to Chef Sergey's Bakery in Midland, where chef and owner Sergey Pokanevych discussed his journey from fleeing Ukraine after the Russian invasion to opening a bakery with authentic European food.

