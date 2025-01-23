Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025

In this edition of Stateside, we covered the Laken Riley Act, which Congress passed on Wednesday night and is now headed to President Donald Trump’s desk. This bill aims to create new conditions for immigrants without legal status who have been convicted of certain crimes.

Additionally, in 1971, a Michigander named Big Abe LeBlanc surrendered to law enforcement for his offenses of commercial fishing without a license and using illegal equipment. This confession has permanently changed the landscape of fishing in the Great Lakes.

Finally, we welcomed Bethany Hughes, an assistant professor of American Culture and a core faculty member in the Native American Studies Program at the University of Michigan. She joined us to discuss her book, "Redface: Race, Performance, and Indigeneity," which examines the history of the “Stage Indian” and the theatrical performances of redface that took place in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

