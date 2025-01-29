Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025

In today's episode, we discuss Michigan's senator Senator Gary Peters. This morning he stated that he will not be seeking re-election next year. Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, hosts of It’s Just Politics, joined the show to reflect on Peters' legacy and what his retirement means for Michigan’s political landscape.

We also have exciting news about Jason Singer, known as Michigander—a Michigan alternative rock artist—who will be releasing his debut album on February 7th. He shared his insights about the album, the creative process

In another interesting development, researchers have discovered an indigenous Michigan apple that can better withstand temperature fluctuations compared to standard commercial apple varieties. We heard a MSU professor explain it's importance. Finally, our friends at Interlochen Public Radio shared the fascinating history of Traverse City’s Botanic Garden.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

