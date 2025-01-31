Stateside: Friday, Jan. 31, 2025

Today, we talked to Sarah Stillwell, research investigator for the Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention, about legislation Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed into law regarding school safety measures, whether some schools already had these changes implemented, and how to measure their effectiveness.

Then, we visited photographer Jarod Lew at the University of Michigan Museum of Art, to look at his new exhibit, titled Strange You Never Knew, which explores the limits and potential of knowing — knowing who you are, knowing your family history, and knowing your place in a community — through photos of the Asian American diaspora in the Midwest.

Later, Ambuj Tewari, professor of statistics, electrical engineering, and computer science at the University of Michigan, discussed his experience with DeepSeek, its differences from other artificial intelligence and whether AI can be regulated.

