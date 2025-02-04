Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025

Today, Michigan Public's Dustin Dwyer joined us to discuss rights people have if they are stopped by immigration enforcement, how they differ based on what particular warrant Immigration and Customs Enforcement has, and whether enforcement has stepped up in Michigan since President Donald Trump took office.

Then, we talked about a new Michigan State University Broad Art Museum exhibit, titled Farmland: Food, Justice and Sovereignty, the origin's of the university and key terms and definitions associated with the display with Dalina A. Perdomo Álvarez, assistant curator of the exhibit, and Darby Anderson, farm manager for MSU's student organic farm.

Finally, University of Michigan psychology professor Ethan Kross discussed his new book Shift: Managing Your Emotions — So They Don't Manage You. It looks at what neuroscience and psychology can teach us about how to effectively manage our emotions.

