Stateside: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published March 4, 2025 at 5:41 PM EST

In this flavorful edition of Stateside, we presented a conversation on the Trump administration’s imposing of 25% tariffs on Canada and how Michigan will be negatively affected.

Next, Yumna Jawad, a West Michigan home chef with a strong Instagram following, introduced us to some dishes commonly enjoyed during Ramadan.

Finally, our friends at The Dish have launched a new season by exploring one of Michigan’s most cherished traditions: Pączki Day. This annually celebrated event, rooted in Polish heritage, has grown to become a significant tradition throughout the state. We also took a closer look at New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck, Michigan, known as the Pączki Headquarters.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jamie Butters, executive editor of Automotive News
  • Yumna Jawad, a West Michigan instagram-popular home chef
  • Mercedes Mejia, producer and director of Stateside
