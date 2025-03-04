Stateside: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

In this flavorful edition of Stateside, we presented a conversation on the Trump administration’s imposing of 25% tariffs on Canada and how Michigan will be negatively affected.

Next, Yumna Jawad, a West Michigan home chef with a strong Instagram following, introduced us to some dishes commonly enjoyed during Ramadan.

Finally, our friends at The Dish have launched a new season by exploring one of Michigan’s most cherished traditions: Pączki Day. This annually celebrated event, rooted in Polish heritage, has grown to become a significant tradition throughout the state. We also took a closer look at New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck, Michigan, known as the Pączki Headquarters.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

