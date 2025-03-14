© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, March 14, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published March 14, 2025 at 5:42 PM EDT

First, Amir Makled, attorney representing Samantha Lewis, a protester arrested last May after participating in the University of Michigan encampment, discussed what's happened so far in court proceedings and the climate of free speech on campus.

Then, Reyna Garcia, director of the documentary Land of the Sun and Shadow GR, talked about her film, her connection to the subjects and the inspiration behind the project.

Plus, Albert Cohen, director of Michigan State University’s graduate certificate in sports analytics, told us about the role statistics plays in sports, whether it's possible to create a mathematically perfect bracket and his advice for how to fill out yours.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Amir Makled, attorney representing Samantha Lewis
  • Reyna Garcia, director of the documentary Land of the Sun and Shadow GR
  • Albert Cohen, director of Michigan State University’s graduate certificate in sports analytics
Stateside protestprotestsprotestersisraelIsrael/Gaza 2023University of MichiganMichigan State Universitystatisticsbasketballmarch madnessbracketologyimmigrationimmigrantsimmigrantdocumentaryGrand Rapids
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
