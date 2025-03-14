Stateside: Friday, March 14, 2025

First, Amir Makled, attorney representing Samantha Lewis, a protester arrested last May after participating in the University of Michigan encampment, discussed what's happened so far in court proceedings and the climate of free speech on campus.

Then, Reyna Garcia, director of the documentary Land of the Sun and Shadow GR, talked about her film, her connection to the subjects and the inspiration behind the project.

Plus, Albert Cohen, director of Michigan State University’s graduate certificate in sports analytics, told us about the role statistics plays in sports, whether it's possible to create a mathematically perfect bracket and his advice for how to fill out yours.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

