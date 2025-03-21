Stateside: Friday, March 21, 2025

First, Sheri McWhirter, climate reporter for MLive, and Garret Ellison, environment reporter for MLive, talked about the threats to piping plovers, an endangered species that nests and feeds along coasts in North America, the potential impact of funding cuts to the National Park Service on the population and the difference between having volunteers versus staff care for the species.

Then, Frederick Richard, a University of Michigan Men’s Gymnastics athlete, discussed his experience competing in the 2024 Olympics, the work behind his success and his plans for the future, collegiate and beyond.

Later, David Hammond, executive director of Creating Habitats for Pollinators, detailed common mistakes home gardeners make when setting up pollinator-friendly gardens, the goal of his nonprofit and the feedback people have after utilizing these spaces.

