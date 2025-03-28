Stateside: Wednesday, Mar. 26, 2025

After more than 10 years in office, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is stepping down to run for state office. We talked to Dana Afana, city hall reporter for the Detroit Free Press, and Louis Aguilar, Wayne County reporter for The Detroit News about his legacy as mayor and contenders for the soon-to-be vacated mayoral spot.

Also, a look at the tough decisions business owners faced during COVID-19 and other epidemics. Our third episode in the Stateside podcast special series, Revival goes back in time to the bubonic plague, and the more recent history of a Grand Rapids juice bar to, explore how public health crisis have reshaped the economic realities of business owners.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

