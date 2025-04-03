Stateside: Thursday, April 3, 2025

It has been three years since Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed by Christopher Schurr, a Grand Rapids Police Officer, during a traffic stop. In a few weeks, the criminal case against Schurr will begin in Kent County. Peter Lyoya, Patrick’s father, and Thomas Lyoya, Patrick’s younger brother, sat down for a conversation and discussed their journey through the court cases that followed Patrick’s death.

Next, Chef Abra Berens, a cookbook author and the executive chef at Granor Farms in West Michigan, shared that it's never too early to incorporate seasonal ingredients into your cooking. She joined the show and demonstrated a pasta recipe using green garlic.

Lastly, a new study led by researchers at Michigan State University has found a significant decline in butterfly populations. According to the study, the number of butterflies in the United States has decreased by 22% since 2000. Elise Zipkin, the Evolution, and Behavior Program Director at Michigan State University, along with Nick Haddad, a professor in the department of Integrative Biology at Michigan State University, discussed the finding of the study.

