Stateside: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

In this episode of Stateside, Michigan is facing an aging crisis that continues to grow. On average, 380 Michiganders turn 65 years old every day. As the number of older residents increases, there is a rising need for more funding for their care. Health reporter Robin Erb from Bridge Michigan discussed the implications of this demographic change for the state.

In addition, our friends at Interlochen Public Radio shared a story about a cherry orchard in northern Michigan that has been utilizing honeybees from Florida to pollinate their trees.

Moreover, Ann Arbor writer Michelle Yang, who grew up in South Korea before moving to the United States, joined Stateside and discussed her newly published memoir, Phoenix Girl. The book explores her journey of feeling unmoored while seeking connections and community, all while battling cultural pressures related to body image and her identity as a woman.

Finally, it has been over fifty years since the fall of Saigon, a pivotal moment in the Vietnam War. The Grand Rapids Public Museum has partnered with Kentwood Public Schools to collect family stories of immigration from Asian students. These stories will be shared with the public in an exhibit titled "GR Stories: This Is Our Home Now—50 Years of Building Community After Saigon." Le Tran, an art teacher at East Kentwood, and Christina Le, a junior at East Kentwood, discussed the project and the effort involved in bringing it to life.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

