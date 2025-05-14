© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published May 14, 2025 at 4:58 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, Lori Higgins, bureau chief at Chalkbeat Detroit, discussed a new report by the National Alliance on Mental Illness about Michigan teen mental health, suicide prevention, whether there's a pipeline issue for staffing and resources at schools, and the response from the Whitmer administration.

Then, Kioto Aoki, Chicago-based artist, educator and musician, and Marcus Elliot, Detroit-based saxophonist, composer and bandleader, talked about the first time they saw the 1921 silent film classic Jiraiya the Hero (the Japanese name is Gōketsu Jiraiya), whether they've done a live score before, and what they had in mind for this particular score.

Plus, Interlochen Public Radio's Austin Rowlader took us to Grand Rapids to attend the April naturalization ceremony of Bellaire resident Ping He-Pridemore and walked us through her process from student to citizen.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lori Higgins, bureau chief at Chalkbeat Detroit
  • Kioto Aoki, Chicago-based artist, educator and musician
  • Marcus Elliot, Detroit-based saxophonist, composer and bandleader
  • Austin Rowlader, contributing reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
Tags
Stateside Michiganteensmental healthstatisticssuicideSuicide preventionfilmscoremusiclive musicDetroit musicjapaniprcitizenshipnaturalizationGrand Rapids
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content