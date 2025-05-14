Stateside: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

On this episode of Stateside, Lori Higgins, bureau chief at Chalkbeat Detroit, discussed a new report by the National Alliance on Mental Illness about Michigan teen mental health, suicide prevention, whether there's a pipeline issue for staffing and resources at schools, and the response from the Whitmer administration.

Then, Kioto Aoki, Chicago-based artist, educator and musician, and Marcus Elliot, Detroit-based saxophonist, composer and bandleader, talked about the first time they saw the 1921 silent film classic Jiraiya the Hero (the Japanese name is Gōketsu Jiraiya), whether they've done a live score before, and what they had in mind for this particular score.

Plus, Interlochen Public Radio's Austin Rowlader took us to Grand Rapids to attend the April naturalization ceremony of Bellaire resident Ping He-Pridemore and walked us through her process from student to citizen.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

