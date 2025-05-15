© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, May 15, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published May 15, 2025 at 4:38 PM EDT

In this edition of Stateside, State House representative Joe Tate recently announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. Tate, who has served in the Legislature since 2019, joined Stateside to explain his decision.

Original Moxie founder Rachel Blistein delivers environmentally-friendly and non-toxic hair products to her diverse, curly-haired audience. Blistein explained how she revamped her product to use less plastic, and the lessons she learned along the way.

The Dish returns with a visit to the The Maple Grille, a restaurant in Hemlock, Michigan. On a six-acre property, the former construction company offers a rotating farm-to-table menu — all cooked on a wood-fired grill.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Joe Tate, State representative and US Senate candidate
  • Rachel Blistein, Original Moxie founder
  • Josh Schaeding, chef-owner of The Maple Grille
  • Frank Siazik, friend and customer of The Maple Grille
Tags
Stateside senate raceStatesideThe DishMichigan Publicjoe tatemidtermMichigan governmenthair salonrestaurantscraft brewMichigan Legislaturestate legislature
