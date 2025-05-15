Stateside: Thursday, May 15, 2025

In this edition of Stateside, State House representative Joe Tate recently announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. Tate, who has served in the Legislature since 2019, joined Stateside to explain his decision.

Original Moxie founder Rachel Blistein delivers environmentally-friendly and non-toxic hair products to her diverse, curly-haired audience. Blistein explained how she revamped her product to use less plastic, and the lessons she learned along the way.

The Dish returns with a visit to the The Maple Grille, a restaurant in Hemlock, Michigan. On a six-acre property, the former construction company offers a rotating farm-to-table menu — all cooked on a wood-fired grill.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

