Stateside

Stateside: Monday, June 2, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published June 2, 2025 at 4:39 PM EDT

In this edition of Stateside, a law professor gave his analysis of the mistrial of former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr. Then, Southwest Michigan Chef Abra Berens shared one of her favorite recipes for risotto. Following that, we heard more from residents who suffered through the 2020 Edenville Dam collapse near Midland. Closing the show, author Aram Mrjoian discussed his debut novel, "Waterline," a story of an Armenian American family in Southeast Michigan.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ekow Yankah, associate dean for faculty and research and a professor at the University of Michigan Law School
  • Abra Berens, chef and director of the culinary program at Graynor Farms
  • Blace Carpenter, newsroom intern at WCMU
  • Aram Mrjoian, author of "Waterline" and managing editor of the Michigan Quarterly Review
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
