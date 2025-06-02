Stateside: Monday, June 2, 2025

In this edition of Stateside, a law professor gave his analysis of the mistrial of former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr. Then, Southwest Michigan Chef Abra Berens shared one of her favorite recipes for risotto. Following that, we heard more from residents who suffered through the 2020 Edenville Dam collapse near Midland. Closing the show, author Aram Mrjoian discussed his debut novel, "Waterline," a story of an Armenian American family in Southeast Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

