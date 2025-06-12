© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, June 12, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published June 12, 2025 at 4:28 PM EDT

On Stateside, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained immigrants who arrived for routine government check-ins in Grand Rapids. A volunteer with an immigrant rights group in Grand Rapids gave us details.

Then, a conversation on the consequences of Trump's executive order declaring there are only two sexes. We spoke with a Grand Rapids resident and a Michigan Public reporter for insight on how transgender and non-binary Michigan residents seeking passports have been affected. Also, Michigan Public's Beenish Ahmed reports on one boy from Gaza learning to walk again following medical treatment in Flint.

After that, the Michigan Department of Corrections is facing a $500 million lawsuit following the alleged illegal videotaping of inmates at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility. Inmate Leisha Tarrant described her experience. Then, a reporter from IPR outlines the new immigration detention center planned for Baldwin in Lake County.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Gema Lowe, volunteer with the immigrant rights group in Grand Rapids, Movimiento Cosecha GR
  • Elinor Epperson, Michigan Public reporter
  • Jamie Adams, she/her, Grand Rapids resident impacted by Executive Order on gender
  • Beenish Ahmed, reporter for Michigan Public
  • Leisha Tarrant, inmate at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility
  • Claire Keenan-Kurgan, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
