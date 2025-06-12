Stateside: Thursday, June 12, 2025

On Stateside, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained immigrants who arrived for routine government check-ins in Grand Rapids. A volunteer with an immigrant rights group in Grand Rapids gave us details.

Then, a conversation on the consequences of Trump's executive order declaring there are only two sexes. We spoke with a Grand Rapids resident and a Michigan Public reporter for insight on how transgender and non-binary Michigan residents seeking passports have been affected. Also, Michigan Public's Beenish Ahmed reports on one boy from Gaza learning to walk again following medical treatment in Flint.

After that, the Michigan Department of Corrections is facing a $500 million lawsuit following the alleged illegal videotaping of inmates at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility. Inmate Leisha Tarrant described her experience. Then, a reporter from IPR outlines the new immigration detention center planned for Baldwin in Lake County.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

