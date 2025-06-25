© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published June 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT

Today, what happened after Traverse City authorities cleared out The Pines, an encampment of those experiencing homelessness.

Then, a conversation with a Navy veteran from Elk Rapids suffered major injuries after being ejected from a military jet. He talked about his healing journey since the crash and his new book, Phoenix Revival: The Aftermath of Naval Aviation’s Fastest Ejection.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Maxwell Howard, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Kegan Gill, Navy veteran Lieutenant and author of Phoenix Revival: The Aftermath of Naval Aviation’s Fastest Ejection
Stateside Staff
