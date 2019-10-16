Stateside: UAW and GM reach tentative agreement; decline in crop production; reimagining Gershwin

Today on Stateside, after 31 days on the picket line, the UAW and General Motors came to a tentative contract agreement. We hear about the details and what comes next. Plus, Michigan farmers face record low production of corn and soybeans after a cold, wet spring.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

After 31 days on strike, the UAW has reached a tentative agreement with GM. What’s next?

SS_20191016_Martinez_UAW_GM_Tentative_deal.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Mike Martinez Listen • 6:30

It took 31 days on the picket lines, but the UAW and General Motors seem to have reached a tentative contract agreement. Reporter Mike Martinez has been covering the strike for Automotive News. He joined us to discuss the details of the deal, what needs to happen to get it from “tentative” to “ratified," as well as the ongoing federal corruption investigation into the UAW leadership.

Michigan farmers face record low crop production after a cold, wet spring

SS_20191016_SISUNG_LOW_CROP_PRODUCTION.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Theresa Sisung Listen • 5:14

Michigan's wet, rainy spring is now taking its toll as farmers head to their fields in search of a harvest. The USDA October crop report predicts Michigan will see some of the lowest crop production for corn and soybeans in more than a decade. Theresa Sisung, a field crops specialist for the Michigan Farm Bureau, discussed what this means for Michigan farmers, and the broader economy, as the fall harvest continues.

During 1930s deportation campaign, Mexican-American Michiganders faced tough choices

SS_20191016_MHC_Hist_Mexican_Repatriation.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Delia Fernandez Listen • 8:14

Immigration from Mexico and Latin America is a hot button political issue in the current era, and it's not the first time that's been the case. In the 1930s, around the time of the Great Depression, repatriation drives were common in the United States. Some 1.8 million people were sent to Mexico, and around 60% of them were American citizens with Mexican heritage. Delia Fernandez , assistant professor of history at Michigan State University, joined Stateside to discuss Michigan's role in these repatriation drives.

, assistant professor of history at Michigan State University, joined to discuss Michigan's role in these repatriation drives. This segment is produced in partnership with the Michigan History Center.

Korean violinist Haerim Elizabeth Lee interprets Gershwin for modern violin

SS_20191016_Violinist_Lee_Gershwin.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Haerim Elizabeth Lee Listen • 9:39

Korean violinist Haerim Elizabeth Lee recently released her new album My Time Is Now: Inspirations from the Gershwins . Lee has spent many years training as a classical violinist, capped off by earning her doctorate at the University of Michigan. That's where she latched onto the music of the Gershwin brothers. The piano used in her album is one that belonged to George Gershwin himself. We spoke with Lee about how she reimagined the work of the Gershwin brothers for the violin.

recently released her new album . Lee has spent many years training as a classical violinist, capped off by earning her doctorate at the University of Michigan. That's where she latched onto the music of the Gershwin brothers. The piano used in her album is one that belonged to George Gershwin himself. We spoke with Lee about how she reimagined the work of the Gershwin brothers for the violin. Support for arts and culture coverage comes in part from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

New book details how President Trump turned reality TV fame into a spot in the Oval Office

SS_20191016_Poniewozik_Audience_Of_One.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with James Poniewozik Listen • 14:11

The new book Audience of One: Donald Trump, Television, and the Fracturing of America offers answers to how a reality television star become the leader the United States. It’s written by James Poniewozik. He’s the chief television critic for the New York Times, and he grew up in Monroe, Michigan. Poniewozik joined us to talk about how broader changes in American media played a role in Trump's election.

Book review: Robert Fanning’s latest collection is a triumph of the poetic imagination

SS_20191016_Freeman_Book_Review_Robert_Fanning.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with John Freeman Listen • 3:09

Robert Fanning is the author of six poetry collections and the founder of the Wellspring Literary Series in Mt. Pleasant, where he lives with his wife and their two children. His latest book called Severance, and Stateside reviewer John Freeman says it's a triumph of the poetic imagination.

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