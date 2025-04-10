Stateside Intern

Michigan Public is looking for summer interns to help produce Stateside, Michigan Public's flagship current events program, with a special focus on environmental coverage.

Under editorial and technical guidance from Stateside producers and editors as well as the station’s digital team, interns will participate in daily pitching and production, field reporting and producing digital/audio stories. This is also an opportunity to learn about media production, and to sharpen current skills.

In addition, Stateside interns will work collaboratively with interns in the newsroom and digital departments to develop a project focused on environmental news in Michigan. Interns will work together to develop, pitch, and propose a format for this project, which will culminate in both on-air and digital content assets.

Stateside interns will develop insights into daily show production, gain real-world journalism experience in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment, and become familiar with how a public radio station in a major market operates.

Applicants should have a strong interest in current events, public policy, and the environment. They should also have strong writing and communication skills and be organized, self-motivated and dependable. Knowledge of multimedia software applications is a plus.

This internship pays $15/hour. A 15-20 hour/week commitment during normal business hours is required. Please send a cover letter and resume to executive producer Laura Weber Davis. Email: laurawd [at] umich [dot] edu

