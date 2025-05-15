Michigan Public Wins SPJ Excellence in Journalism Awards

Michigan Public has been recognized with nine Excellence in Journalism Awards from the Detroit Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Michigan Public reporters received seven First Place awards, one Second Place award, and one Fourth Place award.

The Excellence in Journalism awards were judged by a jury of veteran journalists from an out-of-state chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Nearly 300 awardees were announced Wednesday night by SPJ Detroit at its Excellence in Journalism banquet at the San Marino Club in Troy.

First Place Awards:



Second Place Award:

Social Media Strategy: Paulette Parker, Ronia Cabansag, Adam Yahya Rayes – Hosted short-form videos

Fourth Place Award:

Digital Media Presentation: Mia Goldstein, Jodi Westrick, Michigan Public Newsroom – Voter Voices

Michigan Public’s Adam Yahya Rayes was also recognized as a Young Journalist of the Year finalist.