Michigan Public Awards
Michigan Public is proud of its legacy of excellence in reporting. The Michigan Public news team has been recognized with more than 45 awards from numerous organizations including the award for General Excellence from the Michigan Associated Press, and Station of the Year Award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. Michigan Public has also received national awards from the Public Radio News Directors, Inc., Radio Television Digital News Association, UNITY: Journalists of Color, and the Association for Women in Communications.

Michigan Public Wins SPJ Excellence in Journalism Awards

Michigan Public | By Suzanne Belanger
Published May 15, 2025 at 8:42 PM EDT
Michigan Public staff/reporters at the SPJ Awards (L-R): Vincent Duffy, Michigan Public News Director; Doug Tribou, Morning Edition host; Adam Yahya Rayes, Data Reporter; Lindsey Smith, Amplify Team Lead; April Baer, Stateside host; and Caoilinn Goss, Morning Edition producer.
Michigan Public has been recognized with nine Excellence in Journalism Awards from the Detroit Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Michigan Public reporters received seven First Place awards, one Second Place award, and one Fourth Place award. 

The Excellence in Journalism awards were judged by a jury of veteran journalists from an out-of-state chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Nearly 300 awardees were announced Wednesday night by SPJ Detroit at its Excellence in Journalism banquet at the San Marino Club in Troy.

First Place Awards:

Second Place Award:

Social Media Strategy: Paulette Parker, Ronia Cabansag, Adam Yahya Rayes – Hosted short-form videos

Fourth Place Award:

Digital Media Presentation: Mia Goldstein, Jodi Westrick, Michigan Public Newsroom – Voter Voices

Michigan Public’s Adam Yahya Rayes was also recognized as a Young Journalist of the Year finalist.
Tags
Station News Michigan Public AwardsStation awardsInstagram
Suzanne Belanger
Suzanne Belanger is a Marketing Associate at Michigan Public, coordinating community and media partnerships, public relations, special events, and more. She started working in radio when she was 14 years old at her hometown station in Delphos, Ohio. Throughout her radio career, she’s worked at a number of stations in Ohio, Florida and Michigan.
