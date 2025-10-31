HOW TO APPLY

A cover letter and resume are required for consideration. Your cover letter should indicate why you are interested in the position and your relevant qualifications. Apply online here.

JOB SUMMARY

Michigan Public is seeking an Audience E-Communications Manager to lead the strategy, production, and performance of our email communications across the station. Reporting to the Director of Digital Audiences, you'll sit at the intersection of editorial, audience engagement, and membership—helping us grow the reach of our newsletters and email communications, deepen relationships with readers and our members, and support the sustainability of public media through donor campaigns. This position is based in Ann Arbor, MI, with three days required on-site per week.

The ideal candidate brings an engaging and distinctive voice, a strategic approach to email marketing, and the ability to design campaigns that connect audiences to our mission. You understand how to optimize CRM platforms and build automated workflows that drive engagement and membership growth. You're curious, detail-oriented, and motivated by opportunities to improve systems and processes. Using technology and analytics, you'll refine how we communicate and measure success.

You'll collaborate with content creators across the station to shape compelling editorial products and partner with the development team to craft fundraising and stewardship messages that are thoughtful, persuasive, and true to our public-service values.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Newsletter & E-communication Strategy & Content Act as key stakeholder for email platforms and their management, provide training, and model best practices of e-communication strategies across our station to sharpen overall understanding and adoption. Plan and manage the newsletter calendar, ensuring consistent delivery and alignment with coverage priorities and strategy. Manage end-to-end production and distribution of our daily, weekly, and special-topic newsletters, featuring our best digital, audio, and community-based content. Work with content creators across the station to develop and grow a strong and consistent editorial voice across products, while tailoring tone to specific newsletter audiences.

Audience Engagement & Performance Monitor and analyze performance metrics (open rates, CTRs, unsubscribes, etc.) and use insights to optimize subject lines, design, timing, and content strategy. Test and iterate new newsletter formats, segmentation strategies, and calls to action to improve engagement and growth using best practices for email campaign development, list segmentation, A/B testing, and deliverability optimization. Monitor trends in email marketing and oversee innovative approaches to grow subscriber and membership lists and boost engagement.

Fundraising & Development Integration Partner with the development team to plan and execute donor fundraising campaigns through newsletters and other e-communications, including seasonal fund drives and urgent-response appeals. Help segment email lists for targeted donor outreach and coordinate messaging cadence with development staff. Oversee data reporting on fundraising email effectiveness, track progress, and suggest strategies for improvement.



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

3+ years of experience in digital journalism, newsletter production, audience engagement, or nonprofit communications.

Strong writing and editing skills, with a sharp editorial eye and an understanding of what engages digital audiences.

Demonstrated experience with email platforms (e.g., Constant Contact, Mailchimp, etc.).

Familiarity with fundraising or donor messaging—especially in the nonprofit, media, or public media space.

Comfort working with analytics platforms (Google Analytics, email dashboards) to inform decisions.

A collaborative spirit and ability to work cross-functionally with editorial, marketing, and development teams.

Passion for public media and a belief in the value of independent journalism.

The range for this role is $65,000 - $80,000, dependent on experience.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Benefits

Michigan Public is a service of the University of Michigan. In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, we offer a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and any eligible family members and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:

Generous time off

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting upon meeting eligibility requirements

Many choices for health, dental, and vision insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Application Deadline

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Modes of Work

Positions that are eligible for hybrid or mobile/remote work mode are at the discretion of the hiring department. Work agreements are reviewed annually at a minimum and are subject to change at any time, and for any reason, throughout the course of employment. Learn more about the work modes .

Michigan Public EEO Statement

Michigan Radio is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

U-M EEO Statement

The University of Michigan is an equal employment opportunity employer.