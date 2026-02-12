Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - 2026 politics and election preview (March 4, 2026)

John Cowley & Sons Irish Pub - Farmington

Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

In person and online - Register Here

This November is shaping up to be one of Michigan’s most consequential elections in decades. Join Michigan Public's Political Director Zoe Clark, Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta, and their panelists for our first Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics of the year.

Political pundits John Sellek, chief strategist and CEO at Harbor Strategic Public Affairs, and Adrian Hemond, CEO of Grassroots Midwest, will join Zoe and Rick for the fast-paced discussion digging into what’s at stake in Michigan politics in 2026: an open governor’s race, an open U.S. Senate seat, and the entire state House and state Senate are up for election. Plus, voters will decide whether they want to completely rewrite the state constitution. (And much more!)

Attend in person or watch online. Admission is free but in-person space is limited so advance registration is needed. Maximum 2 registrations per person (1 + Guest) for in-person attendance.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.