Visit the Galapagos Islands and the Amazon rainforest (January 17 - 27, 2027)

Join Michigan Public in January for an unforgettable journey to the legendary Galapagos Islands and Amazon rainforest.

Register now for our free info session on Monday, May 11 at 7pm. Register here.

Here are some exciting details about this trip:

Join friends of Michigan Public and your host, Kate Furby, for this fantastic adventure. While based on the island of Santa Cruz, we’ll spend our days exploring nearby islands such as North Seymour, Santa Fe, and the Plaza Islands. Visit the Charles Darwin Research Station and encounter remarkable species found nowhere else on Earth.

Certified naturalists will enlighten and expand your understanding of the amazing creatures and unparalleled biodiversity of these remote islands. Join friends and fellow public radio enthusiasts to commune with iguanas and snorkel with sea lions on this extraordinary adventure with Michigan Public!

Click here for the full itinerary.

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TRIP AT A GLANCE



3 Nights Quito

4 Nights Galápagos islands

2 Nights Casa del Suizo – Amazon rainforest

Highlights:



The Amazon rainforest

Explore the Galápagos Islands with expert naturalists

Charles Darwin Research Station

Unequaled diversity of wildlife

Snorkeling with marine life

Opportunities for hikes and nature walks

Historic walking tour of the old colonial town of Quito, a World Heritage Site

Colorful markets

Knowledgeable, experienced local guides

Intimate dining experiences

Soak in hot springs

Travel with like-minded public radio listeners

Includes:



Travel with Senior Environment Reporter, Kate Furby, of Michigan Public

Full-time bilingual tour guide and naturalist

Airport & hotel transfers in Ecuador for all guests arriving the day the tour begins

Five days of island hopping and exploration in the Galápagos Islands

Three days in the Amazon rainforest

Domestic flights to/from the Galápagos Islands

Accommodation in charming superior 4-star hotels and lodges

All breakfasts plus 17 additional multi-course meals

Galápagos National Park Maps

Gratuities for your tour guide and drivers are included

Pre-tour suggested reading list

Alumni appreciation discounts applied toward future expeditions

A small, fun group of soon-to-be public radio friends!

Not Included:



Round-trip air from the USA to Ecuador (optional group air available)

Travel insurance

Anything not listed on the itinerary

$200 Galápagos Islands National Park entrance fee

Trip Facts:



11 Days/ 10 Nights (not including air package below)

$6,995 per person double occupancy

$2,595 single supplement

Trip begins: Quito on January 17, 2027 in the evening

Trip ends: Quito airport on January 27

*Note: Flights on Delta depart at approx. 1:00 a.m. for Atlanta

Group Air Offer: $1,195



Airline: Delta (via Atlanta)

Includes Transfers: Airport transfers on arrival day are included for all travelers, regardless of whether you join us on the group flight or fly independently.

Our Recommendation: For maximum flexibility, we suggest booking directly with Delta. This allows you to select your own seats, upgrade and easily manage flight credits if you need to cancel or postpone.

Fuel surcharges may be added by Delta at a later date.

SAVE UP TO $200!

Pay your final balance by check and save $100

Michigan Public and Earthbound travel alumni save $100

Click here to get more details, or to reserve your space.

For more information, questions or reservations contact Earthbound Expeditions at (206) 842-9775, or email at info@earthboundexpeditions.com .

Why travel with Michigan Public?

When you travel with Michigan Public, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience led by a carefully selected guide that offers a unique perspective on the places you’ll visit. You’ll also join a fun group of travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in lifelong learning and share a love of public radio.