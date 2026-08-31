Great Gardens of England & The Chelsea Flower Show (May 19-28, 2027)

Join Michigan Public for an unforgettable garden lover’s journey to England, where the beauty of nature and history come alive. Explore the lush, renowned gardens of Sissinghurst and Great Dixter, immerse yourself in the beauty of Oxford, and journey through the enchanting Cotswolds. This annual garden tour is a dream come true for horticulture enthusiasts and lovers of history.

Register here to learn more about this trip and its itinerary at our free information session.

Here are some exciting details about this trip:

Begin your trip in London, with a free day to relax, meet your Michigan Public host, and spend an evening with your fellow travelers for an orientation and welcome dinner.

Then, you’ll spend a full day at the renowned Chelsea Flower Show. It’s Europe’s premier gardening event, showcasing stunning garden designs by some of the world’s top horticultural artists.

Adventure to Winston Churchill’s Chartwell Estate. Enjoy a guided tour of the exquisite gardens, including the walled garden, Golden Rose Walk, and lakes. Explore two of England’s most celebrated gardens. See Great Dixter, the former home of plantsman and garden writer Christopher Lloyd and one of the world’s most influential gardens, and the iconic Sissinghurst Castle Garden.

Visit Penshurst Place and Gardens. The medieval Baron’s Hall was completed in 1341 as a country retreat for the lord mayor of London. Explore this grand estate and its lovely gardens. Then, explore Hever Castle. Its history spans more than 600 years, but it’s most well known as the childhood home of Anne Boleyn.

Your journey continues with a departure to historic Oxford. En route, we’ll visit the Royal Horticultural Society Garden Wisley. Enjoy a student-led tour of the historic colleges of the University of Oxford, including the University of Oxford Botanic Garden–the oldest botanical garden in Britain.

Discover Winston Churchill’s life at Blenheim Palace and explore Rousham Gardens. Then, take a trek to the Cotswolds. Visit the charming town of Chipping Campden and journey through Hidcote Manor Garden, one of the most influential and famous of all English gardens.

See the full tour itinerary here.

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Trip at a glance:

2 Nights London: Attend the Chelsea Flower Show!

3 Nights Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent

4 Nights Oxford, England’s oldest university town

Highlights:

A day at the celebrated Chelsea Flower Show

The charming Cotswolds

Great Dixter Gardens and Sissinghurst Gardens (both consistently ranked among the world's top gardens)

Blenheim Palace, birthplace and former home of Winston Churchill

Oxford Botanic Gardens and colleges

The charming English countryside

A wonderful group of kindred spirits who share your passion for gardens, history, and public radio!

Includes:

Michigan Public host and an experienced Earthbound Expeditions Tour Director

Reserved admission to the world-renowned Chelsea Flower Show

Nine nights in hand-selected, centrally located four-star hotels

Daily breakfast, 10 additional meals and memorable dining experiences in historic English pubs and charming country restaurants

Private deluxe, air-conditioned motorcoach throughout the journey

Expert-guided visits to England's finest gardens, grand estates and historic homes

Admission to all gardens, estates and museums featured in the itinerary

Engaging local garden experts and knowledgeable guides throughout the tour

All driver and guide gratuities

Pre-departure reading list and travel information to enrich your journey

Airport transfers in England for travelers arriving and departing with the group



Not Included:

Travel Insurance

Anything not listed on the itinerary

Round-trip air from the USA to England

Group Travel options coming soon.

If you are not interested in waiting for a group travel option, suggested flights for this trip are:

May 18: Delta #16 from DTW direct to LHR.

Departs at 6:45pm and arrives May 19 at 7:10am

May 28: Delta 17 from LHR to DTW.

Departs at 10:45am and arrives at 2:15pm

Trip facts:

10 days/9 nights (land)

$7,395 per person, double occupancy

$1,950 single supplement (waived if you are willing to share and a roommate is found)

Tour begins in London on May 19, 2027, at 6 p.m.

Tour ends in Oxford on May 28, 2027, after breakfast

SAVE UP TO $200!

Pay your final balance by check and save $100

Michigan Public and Earthbound travel alumni save $100

Click here to reserve your space!

For more information, questions, or reservations, visit Earthbound Expeditions or reach a travel agent at (206) 842-9775 or info@earthboundexpeditions.com

Why travel with Michigan Public?

When you travel to England with Michigan Public, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience led by a carefully selected guide that offers a unique perspective on the places you’ll visit. You’ll also join a fun group of travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning and share a love of public radio.