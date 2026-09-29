Join Michigan Public’s April Baer at Detroit Story Fest next week

Detroit Story Fest returns to the Detroit Opera on Thursday, October 8 for one night only.

Story Fest is an annual storytelling event with shows across the country. It gives space to journalists, performing artists, exceptional writers, and film makers from each city to share stories within a theme live on stage.

This year’s theme is Villains: stories about what we fear, what we misunderstand, and what we become. On stage, journalists, and local storytellers will share accounts you can’t hear anywhere else.

Our storyteller from Michigan Public

April Baer, host of Stateside, will bring a story to life that explores the theme of Villains. She’ll be joined by journalist Andrew Lapin of 99% Invisible. Their story shares the messy history behind the continent’s newest international crossing: The Gordie Howe International Bridge. They’ll revisit why the Detroit-Windsor crossing is key to the economic lives of both countries, and how Canada – the perennial good neighbor – got stuck footing the bill for the new bridge, and how the Moroun family made repeated attempts to stop the project.

This is your chance to see the guts of our work and hear parts of the story that were never printed.

Other featured storytellers

Detroit Free Press, Outlier Media, WDET, BridgeDetroit, Mother Jones, and more — plus local artists and raconteurs.

Tickets are moving fast— reserve your seat today :

Sponsors

Detroit Story Fest is presented by the Detroit Opera and Americans United for the Separation of Church and State. And is sponsored by the Knight Foundation with supporting sponsor Knight-Wallace Fellowship.