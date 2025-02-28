Michigan Poet Laureate

© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
    Stateside: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025
    Stateside Staff
    First, the funding future for the Department of Natural Resources. Next, a look at snowmobiling in Michigan. Then, a conversation with Michigan’s newest Poet Laureate: Melba Boyd. Plus, a glimpse of an incredibly rare bird.