Pedestrian fatalities on roadways in Michigan increased again in 2023

There was a slight reduction in the number of people who died in car crashes on Michigan roadways in 2023, compared to the year before, but that wasn't the case for pedestrian deaths.

Car crashes that killed pedestrians rose 6% in Michigan in 2023, compared to 2022.

It's part of a national trend that's seen a nearly 60% increase in pedestrian fatalities since 2013.

The Governors Highway Safety Association says one reason for the increase is many people are driving SUVs and pickups and it's harder for them to see pedestrians. And the large vehicles are more deadly when they strike someone who's on foot.

The group also says people also began driving more dangerously during the pandemic — plus road design continues to prioritize car traffic speed over foot traffic safety.

The association says all these factors need attention to address the crisis.