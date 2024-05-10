© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Northern lights expected over much of Michigan this weekend

Michigan Public | By Zena Issa
Published May 10, 2024 at 9:00 PM EDT
U.S. National Park Service

Friday night into early Sunday morning, forecasters say all parts of Michigan have a chance of seeing the Northern Lights.

That's because plasma and magnetic field from a coronal mass ejection is on track to meet the earth's atmosphere.

"What happens is charged particles come filtering into Earth's atmosphere, then they collide with molecules of oxygen and nitrogen and different air molecules to emit light. And that's how we get the glow," said Melissa Kaelin, the founder of the Michigan Aurora Chasers organization.

Kaelin said the aurora should be visible from anywhere in Michigan with clear skies — though that might be hard to find this weekend.

"If it's strong enough, and if your skies are dark enough and your night vision is good enough, you might actually be able to see this right outside your back door or front door. Look to the north," she said.

This weekend's atmospheric spectacle is forecast to be widespread — potentially visible as far south as California — because of a severe geomagnetic storm. That's accompanied by a warning about intense activity in Earth's magnetic field that could affect satellites and power grids. For the best aurora viewing experience, find clear skies, and look to the north.
